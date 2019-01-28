Police: Lake County man shot at dog walker with air rifle

A Lake County man faces several misdemeanor charges after shooting an air rifle at a dog walker near Spring Grove, authorities said.

A 22-year-old man was walking a dog in the 39200 block of North Jackson Drive in unincorporated Lake County about 5:15 p.m. Sunday when a person later identified as Stephen J. Clarke, 60, shouted, "this is private property," and fired an air rifle projectile toward him, authorities said.

The dog walker left the area and dialed 911, authorities said. Lake County sheriff's deputies arrived at Clarke's house and were initially told he was not home by other occupants.

However, a deputy saw Clarke inside the house through a window. Deputies entered the house, and with the help of Fox Lake Police officers, found Clarke in a back bedroom armed with a knife.

Deputies used a Taser to subdue Clarke after he refused multiple orders to drop the knife. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It was also learned Clarke was wanted on two active Lake County arrest warrants for violating an order of protection. The warrants came with a $120,000 bail amount, authorities said.

Clarke was released from the hospital and transported to Lake County jail. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

He remains in jail pending a bond court appearance today.