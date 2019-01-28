 
Crime

Murder warrant issued in Prospect Heights slaying

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/28/2019 3:22 PM
  • Isrrael Cruz-Espizona

Authorities are seeking a 30-year-old Prospect Heights man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Addison resident last week.

Isrrael Cruz-Espizona, of the 700 block of Piper Lane, faces a first-degree murder charge stemming from the Jan. 23 slaying, Prospect Heights police said Monday. An arrest warrant with a $100,000 bond attached has been issued, police said.

According to police, Ofelio Avelar Sotelo, 26, of Addison, was found by officers at about 1:32 a.m. Jan. 23 lying on the floor of an apartment at Cruz-Espizona's address. He later was pronounced dead at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview as a result of a stab wound to the chest, authorities said.

Cruz-Espizona is described as standing 5'4" and weighing 140 pounds. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Prospect Heights police at (847) 398-5511, extension 126.

