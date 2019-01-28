Man clearing driveway in Libertyville killed when hit by plow truck

A man clearing his driveway was struck and killed Monday morning by a village snowplow truck in Libertyville.

Police and fire crews responded about 9:50 a.m. to the 600 block of Bridle Court for a reported traffic crash in the roadway involving the truck and a pedestrian, according to the village.

Neighbors said the man was on the edge of his driveway with a snowblower when the truck with a plow collided with him, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The TV station's video showed the snowblower still on the driveway as police were investigating.

The man's identity will be disclosed after an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning, officials said.

The circumstances are being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, according to the village. The plow driver was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, village officials said.

"As a result of the active investigation, no further information or comments will be provided," a village news release states.

Bridle Court is on the southeast side of the village, east of Milwaukee Avenue. Residents there were shocked by the death, ABC 7 reported, and one said it can be tough to clear driveways when large piles of snow may force residents onto the street briefly.

"If you're on a cul-de-sac the plow comes in and piles it up here, so you actually have to go out on the street to get your snowblower to hit this curb here," Alan Vail said. "So you do always watch over your shoulder watching out for the plows."