Images: The Screen Actors Guild Awards
Updated 1/27/2019 9:53 PM
The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles
Host Megan Mullally performs a skit at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sandra Oh poses with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "Killing Eve" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ronny Chieng, from left, Tan Kheng Hua, Fiona Xie, Harry Shum Jr., and Jon M. Chu arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Glenn Close poses with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Wife" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mandy Moore, center, and the cast of "This Is Us," accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jason Bateman poses with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Ozark" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rami Malek is embraced after winning the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
The cast of "Black Panther," accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Eris Baker, from left, Faithe C. Herman, Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, and Parker Bates arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Angela Bassett, left, and Tracy Morgan attend the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Chadwick Boseman, right, and Taylor Simone Ledward arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Rachel Weisz, left, presents Rami Malek with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Hugh Grant presents the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
John Krasinski, right, embraces Emily Blunt, winner of the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "A Quiet Place" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Alan Alda, recipient of the Life Achievement Award, poses in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rachel Brosnahan poses with the awards for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Darren Criss poses with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "Assassination of Gianni Versace" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or a limited series for "Escape at Dannemora" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Emily Blunt poses with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "A Quiet Place" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mahershala Ali poses with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Glenn Close, left, and Michael Douglas present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or a limited series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Amanda Brugel arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Courtney B. Vance, left, and Angela Bassett attend the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Tony Shalhoub, left, and the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone, left, and Amy Adams embrace at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sam Elliot, left, and Patricia Clarkson attend the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Robin Wright presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Chris Pine presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Laverne Cox arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lily Tomlin, left, and Jane Fonda arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jodie Foster presents the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
