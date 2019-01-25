Wisconsin man in court for warrant connected to trooper's tollway death

hello

Scott Larsen of Somers, Wisconsin, appears in court Friday in Kenosha after he was taken into custody by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies on a fugitive warrant from Cook County in the death of Illinois State Police trooper Christopher Lambert on the Tri-State Tollway Jan. 12. Paul Williams/Kenosha News

A Wisconsin man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 12 death of an Illinois State Police trooper helping people in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway near Northbrook.

Scott A. Larsen was arrested on a reckless homicide warrant, state police Master Sgt. Heather Hansen said.

Larsen is expected to appear in the Skokie branch of Cook County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing, Hansen said.

According to the Kenosha News, Larsen, 60, of Somers, was taken into custody by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies Thursday. His bail was set Friday at $25,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport and driver's license and turn himself into Northbrook police next week.

He has posted bail, according to the Kenosha County jail website.

Trooper Christopher Lambert of Highland Park was struck and killed by a vehicle Jan. 12 after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on I-294 near Willow Road. The 34-year-old trooper was off-duty and on his way home.

Police said at the time that the driver who hit Lambert stopped and waited for investigators. During the hearing Friday, Larsen confirmed where the crash had occurred, the Kenosha News reported.

"That's where I was," Larsen said.

Lambert was a native of Dayton, Ohio, who is survived by his wife, Halley, a 1-year-old daughter and his parents.