State supreme court: Mom can sue Six Flags in Gurnee over fingerprinting and privacy

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2017

In a ruling hailed by privacy rights groups, Illinois Supreme Court justices issued an opinion Friday that clears the way for a mom to sue Six Flags Great America over its use of fingerprints for season pass holder entry.

Citing the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act, Stacy Rosenbach sued the Gurnee theme park in 2016 about two years after her son, Alexander, was required to be electronically fingerprinted as part of having a season pass. The state's law is considered by privacy groups to be the nation's strongest for safeguarding identifiers such as facial features, fingerprints and iris scans.

While an appellate court in 2017 found Rosenbach never demonstrated a direct injury or adverse effect and couldn't cite the state law for her suit, that decision was overturned by the supreme court. The opinion issued Friday means Rosenbach may proceed with her Lake County lawsuit that claims Great America violated the Biometric Privacy Act.

Adam Schwartz, a senior staff attorney on the civil liberties team at the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation, called the unanimous supreme court ruling a "victory." The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois also praised the opinion.

However, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch expressed disappointment in the supreme court opinion.

"We fear that today's decision will open the floodgates for future litigation at the expense of Illinois' commercial health," Maisch said in a statement.

Great America spokeswoman Tess Claussen declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, businesses and other private entities must obtain consent from people before collecting or disclosing their biometric identifiers such as photographs and fingerprints.

There must be secure storage of the biometric identifiers and parties may file lawsuits to hold businesses accountable if they believe they were harmed by violations of the law.

Chicago attorney Phillip Bock, who represented Rosenbach, said businesses must follow the 2008 law and not collect biometric data without giving someone notice and the ability to consent.