Aurora police investigate third shooting in three days

Aurora police are investigating the city's third shooting in three days, this time involving a 22-year-old man who was injured by flying glass Thursday morning near Center Avenue and Fourth Street.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. as the victim, an Aurora man, was driving east on Center near Fourth and three young men flagged him down, authorities said.

As he slowed, the driver told police, one of the men pulled a gun and opened fire.

The man drove around the corner and the three suspects ran east. Police said the man was uncooperative with officers and could not provide a detailed suspect description.

He was treated by paramedics for minor cuts caused by flying glass.

Police are asking residents who saw or know anything about the shooting to call the Investigations Unit at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

On Wednesday night, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Aurora and on Tuesday a 24-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot in his driveway.