Naperville police chief describes 'stressful situation' of officer-involved shooting

A 27-year-old man remains in serious but stable condition Thursday afternoon after a Naperville police officer shot him Wednesday night while responding to a call about a suspicious person.

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall, in a short video posted to the department's Facebook page about noon Thursday, described the person who was shot as a white man whom officers found in a strip mall parking lot, pointing a gun at himself.

When officers tried to talk to the man about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brush Hill Plaza on the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue, Marshall said the man "advanced on the officers and pointed the firearm directly at them."

One of the officers fired at the subject and struck him. Officers then secured the scene, took the man to a hospital for treatment and recovered the man's firearm, Marshall said.

"I am thankful no Naperville police personnel or innocent civilians were injured during this incident," Marshall said, "and I am proud of our officers' response to an extremely stressful situation."

Marshall said the investigation into the shooting is now in the hands of the DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County state's attorney's office, following usual protocol. He thanked both organizations for their "professionalism" and said his department is cooperating fully in the investigation.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who was shot or the officer involved in the shooting.

Marshall said he knows the community has more questions, but he is unable to answer them because of the ongoing probe.

"These are the only details we are able to release at this time," he said.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in more than five years, Deputy Chief Jason Arres said. The last time an officer was involved in a shooting was in March 2011.