Addison man identified as victim in deadly Prospect Heights stabbing

Ofelio Avelar Sotelo, 26, of Addision has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing Wednesday in Prospect Heights.

Cook County authorities on Thursday identified a 26-year-old Addison man as the person found fatally stabbed early Wednesday in a Prospect Heights apartment.

Ofelio Avelar Sotelo was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was taken after police found him while investigating reports of a stabbing. Results of an autopsy conducted by the Cook County medical examiner's office are pending.

According to Prospect Heights police, Sotelo was found lying on the floor of an apartment in the 700 block of Piper Lane at 1:32 a.m.

Police said Wednesday they were working with the Major Case Assistance Team to interview witnesses and identify the offender. Authorities said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated event.