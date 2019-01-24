Addison man identified as person killed in Prospect Heights stabbing

hello

Ofelio Avelar Sotelo, 26, of Addision has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing Wednesday in Prospect Heights.

Cook County authorities on Thursday identified a 26-year-old Addison man as the person found fatally stabbed early Wednesday in a Prospect Heights apartment.

Ofelio Avelar Sotelo was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was taken after police found him while investigating reports of a stabbing.

The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled Sotelo's death a homicide, caused by a stab wound to the chest.

According to Prospect Heights police, Sotelo was found lying on the floor of an apartment in the 700 block of Piper Lane at 1:32 a.m.

Police said Wednesday they were working with the Major Case Assistance Team to interview witnesses and identify the offender. Authorities said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated event.