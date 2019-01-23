Des Plaines cracks down on businesses that won't shovel sidewalks

Des Plaines is taking steps to crack down on business owners who fail to shovel snow off their sidewalks.

The city council approved increased penalties Tuesday that some aldermen and officials predict may finally solve a longtime problem for pedestrians.

"Shoveling is certainly is part of doing business in the city," 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman said. "This is an ongoing problem that's been going on 30 to 40 years, and it's addressed year after year by every city council, and so far we have been ineffective as a city in implementing a policy that keeps our children and our residents safe."

Previously, the only enforcement the city could take was to fine a business for not complying. Additionally, the rules were unclear regarding when and how snow outside a business must be removed.

Under the new ordinance, business owners will be required to shovel a path at least 3 feet wide, but preferably the entire walkway, within 24 hours after a storm that leaves 2 inches or more of snow. If snow or ice on the sidewalk is frozen so hard that it cannot be removed, then businesses must within 24 hours spread sand, abrasive material or other products on the surface to preventing slipping.

The new ordinance also increases the fines for not complying. Under the previous, ordinance the maximum fine was $250.

Now, a first-time offender will be fined $250. The second offense will incur a fine up to $500. The fine for the third offense will be $750. Each day the business fails to clear the sidewalk will be considered a separate offense.

Additionally, the new ordinance gives the city the option to hire a contractor to clear snow from a sidewalk and then pass along the cost to the business, along with a 25 percent administrative fee.

Police Chief Bill Kushner predicts the new rules will cause former offenders to start shoveling.

"I'm willing to bet that with the new ordinance ... we will have very few, if any, chronic violators going forward," he said.