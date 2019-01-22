 
Crime

Police seek man suspected in fatal shooting at Orland Park Mall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/22/2019 3:06 PM
hello

Authorities are seeking a man suspected of fatally shooting a man and wounding a bystander at a suburban Chicago mall.


Orland Park police say the suspect and the victim were involved in "an altercation" before the Monday shooting at Orland Square Mall .


Police say the suspect pulled a handgun, fired multiple times and fled the mall about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.


The wounded man collapsed outside a clothing store. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.


Police say the suspect is believed to be 20 years old, while the victim was about 18.


Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg. Mitchell calls the shooting an "isolated incident." He says video indicates the two young men knew each other.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 