Brown kicked off Chicago mayoral ballot
Updated 1/22/2019 5:07 PM
hello
Dorothy Brown was dropped from the mayoral ballot Tuesday by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, bringing the field of contenders to 14.
But the clerk of the circuit court insists while she might be down, she's not out.
While she wouldn't rule out challenging the board's decision, she also said she planned to throw her support behind someone who can "bring true change to the city of Chicago."
She plans to meet with individual candidates to determine whom she will endorse, she said at a news conference after the board's decision. However, she will not meet with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who lodged the challenge that ended up knocking Brown off the ballot.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.