Brown kicked off Chicago mayoral ballot

Dorothy Brown was dropped from the mayoral ballot Tuesday by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, bringing the field of contenders to 14.

But the clerk of the circuit court insists while she might be down, she's not out.

While she wouldn't rule out challenging the board's decision, she also said she planned to throw her support behind someone who can "bring true change to the city of Chicago."

She plans to meet with individual candidates to determine whom she will endorse, she said at a news conference after the board's decision. However, she will not meet with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who lodged the challenge that ended up knocking Brown off the ballot.

