Sun-Times: Dr. King legacy seen in diversity of elected Illinois, Chicago, national leaders
Updated 1/21/2019 6:46 AM
hello
"He would have been 90 this year," says the Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
Jackson was reflecting on this year's holiday honoring his mentor and friend.
Jan. 15 was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, celebrated nationally on Jan. 21.
As the years go by, there are fewer of those who marched with him to share their memories. But Jackson, one of his closest aides, can still recount milestone moments from King's Chicago Freedom Movement of '65-'66 like it was yesterday.
Get the full report at chicagosuntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.