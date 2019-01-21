Sun-Times: Dr. King legacy seen in diversity of elected Illinois, Chicago, national leaders

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shown here in Selma, Alabama, would have been 90 this year. Associated Press/Feb. 12, 1965

"He would have been 90 this year," says the Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson was reflecting on this year's holiday honoring his mentor and friend.

Jan. 15 was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, celebrated nationally on Jan. 21.

As the years go by, there are fewer of those who marched with him to share their memories. But Jackson, one of his closest aides, can still recount milestone moments from King's Chicago Freedom Movement of '65-'66 like it was yesterday.

