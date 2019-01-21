 
Crime

Marchers decry Van Dyke sentence

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 1/21/2019 8:10 PM
Hundreds of hardy protesters marched on a frigid Monday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to protest the 81-month sentence that former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke got last week for killing Laquan McDonald.

"They lock us up, they shoot us down. Ain't no justice in this town!" Black Lives Matters demonstrators shouted as they paraded south through Washington Park in sub-20-degree temperatures. Latrice Hicks, 44, said she was appalled that Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan didn't give Van Dyke a stiffer sentence for the 2014 killing of McDonald. She also could not believe that another Cook County judge acquitted three Chicago police officers earlier last week on charges they covered up for Van Dyke.

"We can't just march," Hicks said. "We have to exercise our voting rights to put in a politician that works for us and believes in us and our lives."

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

