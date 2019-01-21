Man killed in suburban mall shooting
Updated 1/21/2019 11:11 PM
One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday evening at a mall in South suburban Orland Park, police said.
The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. at a lower-level food court at the Orland Square Mall near 151st Street and La Grange Road, according to authorities.
The shooter was still at large late Monday night, according to Orland Park Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell.
