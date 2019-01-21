Feder: Barry Rozner says he could be ready to leave The Score

Daily Herald sports columnist Barry Rozner may be calling it quits after 10 years as a prominent weekend and fill-in personality at Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.

Rozner told Mitch Rosen, operations director of The Score, that he does not expect to be back as host of "Hit & Run," which airs from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays during baseball season.

"We're still communicating and we'll see what comes of it, but I don't -- at this moment -- see a path to returning," Rozner said Sunday. "No hard feelings. No one to blame. There's just no role there for me comparable to the last 10 years, when I hosted nearly 1,400 shows. If it's over, I will miss 'Hit & Run' more than I can properly express. It was a great run and I'm grateful for the opportunity Mitch gave me."

Rozner has filled in for weekday hosts on The Score more often than anyone else, but he's been passed over for promotion to a full-time position three times.

Rosen, who was out of town, said he plans to meet with Rozner when he returns.

"Barry has been a great team member on 'Hit & Run' and a terrific fill-in host loved by all," Rosen said. "I hope he continues."