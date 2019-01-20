Fans of winter revel in Schaumburg fest

While some are certain to see the weekend's one-two punch of snow and frigid temperatures as an unwelcome intruder on what's been a mild winter, fans of the season welcomed it with open arms at Spring Valley Winter Fest in Schaumburg.

The two-day festival at the Schaumburg Park District nature center featured nearly everything to love about winter -- snowshoeing, horse-drawn wagon rides, sled dog demonstrations, outdoor games, and marshmallows and cocoa around a bonfire.

And when the bonfire wasn't enough to keep visitors warm, they could head inside for crafts and other activities.

Among those who braved the cold Sunday to try snowshoeing was John Furrow, a Kansas resident who's working for a few months in the suburbs.

"I've never done this," he said. "It's great fun."