SAT, 1/19/2019
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Trump fires back after Mueller disputes accuracy of report
The special counsel's office has issued a rare public statement disputing the accuracy of a news report saying that President Donald Trump told his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
In rare move, Mueller's office denies report that Trump told Cohen to lieSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller III's office on Friday denied an explosive report by BuzzFeed News that his investigators had gathered evidence showing President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about a prospective business deal in Moscow.
Horrifying fireball at ruptured Mexico oil pipeline kills 21A huge fire exploded at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico on Friday, killing at least 21 people and badly burning 71 others as locals were collecting the spilling gasoline in buckets and garbage cans
Jury convicts ex-Utah State football player of rape chargesA jury has found a former Utah State University football player guilty of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college
Trump paying tribute to Americans killed in Syrian attackPresident Donald Trump is heading to Dover Air Force Base to pay tribute to the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria this week
Rescuers hope to reach Spanish boy in borehole in 35 hoursAuthorities in southern Spain say that they hope to reach the spot where they believe the two-year-old boy who fell in a borehole six days ago is trapped in approximately 35 hours
First tangible signs of shutdown progress may be emergingThe first tangible signs of movement may be emerging in the impasse that's shut down the government for weeks
The Latest: Mexico explosion death toll hits 66; 85 missingHidalgo state Gov. Omar Fayad says the death toll from a pipeline explosion in central Mexico has risen to 66
Official: Police kill 4 insurgents in shootout in PakistanPakistani police say counter-terrorism officers have killed four insurgents, including two women, in a shootout on a highway in eastern Punjab province
- 8:18 AMWomen's March returns to DC amid shutdown and controversy
- 8:17 AMThe Latest: UK reassures Romania about post-Brexit rights
- 8:05 AMArchbishop calls for unity at slain Polish mayor's burial
- 7:53 AMFrench military says airstrikes kill 15 extremists in Mali
- 7:46 AMThousands of yellow vests protest despite Macron outreach
- 7:30 AMTrump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold 2nd summit
- 6:58 AMPresident Trump heading to Dover Air Force Base to honor the return of four Americans killed in Syria this week.
- LombardLuxury apartments, grocery store proposed for long-vacant DuPage Theatre site
- Glen EllynAfter 2-month wait, DuPage election judges finally getting paid
- NewsDistrict 41 to vote on letting superintendent's contract expire, start search for replacement
- ElginElgin asking people to identify burglar
- ElginElgin symphony offers free tickets to federal workers affected by shutdown
- EducationElgin teachers union files labor complaint against U-46
- NewsGrayslake District 46 welcomes new superintendent
- EducationWoodland 50 board seeks applicants to fill state Rep. Joyce Mason's seat
- WaukeganOne person rescued from Lake Michigan, one still missing
- MundeleinProstitution arrests could cause Mundelein massage parlors to lose licenses
- StreamwoodStreamwood man charged with attempting to abuse teenage girl
- GenevaWhat to know about Saturday's women's march in Geneva
- HampshireBelieve Project: $100 for student with brain tumor
- Boys' BasketballWest Aurora beats Glenbard East for ninth straight
- LincolnshireFree skating event in Lincolnshire
Through the Film Magnifier: Tiny Tim, Refrigerator Perry, Super Bowl party, student nurses, carnivals and more
