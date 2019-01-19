News

SAT, 1/19/2019

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is escorted into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Black teen's family laments sentence given to white officer

Family of black teen laments less than 7-year prison sentence given to white Chicago officer
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building in New York. A report by BuzzFeed News, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, says that Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress. But Special Counsel Robert Mueller III's office on Friday disputed that report.

In rare move, Mueller's office denies report that Trump told Cohen to lie

Special Counsel Robert Mueller III's office on Friday denied an explosive report by BuzzFeed News that his investigators had gathered evidence showing President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about a prospective business deal in Moscow.
In this image provided by the Secretary of National Defense, soldiers guard in the area near an oil pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. A huge fire exploded at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico on Friday, killing at least 21 people and badly burning 71 others as locals were collecting the spilling gasoline in buckets and garbage cans, officials said. Officials said the leak was caused by an illegal tap that fuel thieves had drilled into the pipeline in a small town in the state of Hidalgo, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City. (Secretary of National Defense via AP)

Horrifying fireball at ruptured Mexico oil pipeline kills 21

A huge fire exploded at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico on Friday, killing at least 21 people and badly burning 71 others as locals were collecting the spilling gasoline in buckets and garbage cans
A banner leans on a wall near to parliament in London, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Talks to end Britain's Brexit stalemate appeared deadlocked Friday, with neither Prime Minister Theresa May nor the main opposition leader shifting from their entrenched positions. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

UK's Labour Party seeks 'frank' debate on Brexit impasse

Britain's Labour Party is calling for an "open and frank debate" on the government's stalled Brexit plan but still won't meet with Prime Minister Theresa May
Torrey Green reacts as a jury finds him guilty of eight charges including five counts of rape and a charge sexual battery in connection to reports from six women accusing him of sexual assault while he was a football player at Utah State University, Friday, Jan.18, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Jury convicts ex-Utah State football player of rape charges
A jury has found a former Utah State University football player guilty of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college
President Donald Trump speaks about American missile defense doctrine, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Trump paying tribute to Americans killed in Syrian attack
President Donald Trump is heading to Dover Air Force Base to pay tribute to the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria this week
Emergency services look for a 2 year old boy who fell into a well, in a mountainous area near the town of Totalan in Malaga, Spain, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. More than 100 firefighters and emergency workers in southern Spain are searching for a 2-year-old toddler who fell into a narrow and deep well on Sunday. Rescuers believe the boy fell into the 100-meter-deep well after walking away from his parents. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
Rescuers hope to reach Spanish boy in borehole in 35 hours
Authorities in southern Spain say that they hope to reach the spot where they believe the two-year-old boy who fell in a borehole six days ago is trapped in approximately 35 hours
President Donald Trump speaks about American missile defense doctrine, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
First tangible signs of shutdown progress may be emerging
The first tangible signs of movement may be emerging in the impasse that's shut down the government for weeks
The Latest: Mexico explosion death toll hits 66; 85 missing
Hidalgo state Gov. Omar Fayad says the death toll from a pipeline explosion in central Mexico has risen to 66
Official: Police kill 4 insurgents in shootout in Pakistan
Pakistani police say counter-terrorism officers have killed four insurgents, including two women, in a shootout on a highway in eastern Punjab province
Hidalgo state Gov. Omar Fayad says death toll from pipeline explosion in central Mexico rises to 66
FILE - This March 8, 2017, file photo shows civil rights leader and activist Linda Sarsour, far left, during the International Women's Day rally and sit-down protest outside Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle, in New York. Conflicts over control, inclusivity and alleged anti-Semitism mean that women protesting on the second anniversary of the Womenâs March on Washington will have competing demonstrations Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York City. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Women's March returns to DC amid shutdown and controversy
The Women's March is returning to Washington on Saturday, bracing for inclement weather, coping with an ideological split and reconfiguring its route due to the government shutdown
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
