Rev. Smyth, one-time Maryville leader, faces sexual abuse allegations

hello

Rev. John Smyth has been accused of sexual abuse of minors during that time period when he led Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, archdiocese of Chicago officials said Friday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2003

The Rev. John P. Smyth, the one-time leader of Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, faces allegations of sexual abuse of minors and has been asked to step aside from ministry, Archdiocese of Chicago officials said Friday.

The allegations, which pertain to the 2002-2003 time period during the end of Smyth's tenure at the academy, were received by the archdiocese's Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Smyth, who is now retired, to step aside from ministry after the allegations were received, and his faculties to minister in the archdiocese have been withdrawn, the statement added.

Smyth had been living on the Des Plaines campus of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe next to Maryville even after his departure as academy superintendent in 2003, and he had been performing weekly Masses.

Smyth will live away from the campus while the archdiocese investigates the allegations, officials said.

The archdiocese said the allegations were reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State's Attorney, in accordance with the archdiocese's child protection policies.

Smyth came to Maryville in July 1962, serving as assistant superintendent until his appointment as superintendent in 1970. He led the institution until Dec. 1, 2003, when state welfare officials removed Maryville's few hundred young residents following the suicide of a 14-year-old girl, two sexual assaults, repeated violence and problems with youths running away.

Smyth also worked as president of Notre Dame College Prep in Niles from 2007 to 2014.