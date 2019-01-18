Funeral services begin for state trooper killed in I-294 accident

Funeral services for Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert began about 10 a.m. today at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

The five-year veteran of Illinois State Police District 15 was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on I-294 near Willow Road. Lambert, 34, was off duty and on his way home to Highland Park at the time.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of heavy traffic and road closures around the church. According the police department, Barrington Road will be closed Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. as the procession leaves the church.

At the wake on Thursday, hundreds law enforcement personnel, some from as far as New York, North Carolina, Mississippi and Utah, and scores of mourners consoled Lambert's wife, Halley, their 1-year-old daughter and other family members.

Friends remembered Lambert as a devoted family man and a dedicated public servant who earned praise for his dedication and service from state police Director Leo Schmitz.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the visitation, which was accompanied by music from a pianist, violinist and harpist. Pritzker hugged Lambert's wife and stroked the hair of her daughter, who clutched a gray, floppy-eared stuffed bunny.

In a prepared statement, Lambert's family members said the Dayton, Ohio, native and U.S. Army veteran "left the world in the way in which he lived: putting the well-being and happiness of those around him before his own."

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Lambert family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations or via mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, IL 62791.