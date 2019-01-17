Watch for heavy traffic, road closures around Willow Creek Friday
Updated 1/17/2019 11:44 AM
The Hoffman Estates Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of heavy traffic and road closures around Willow Creek Community Church Friday due to the funeral for Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert.
According the police department, traffic will be heavy on Algonquin, Barrington and Higgins roads before the service starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Barrington Road will be closed Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. as the procession leaves the church.
