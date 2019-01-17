 
Visitation services underway for trooper killed in the line of duty

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 1/17/2019 4:46 PM
  • Trainees from the Cook County sheriff's office enter Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington to pay their respects to the family of Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was killed Saturday in the line of duty.

  • Officers from the Cook County sheriff's office walk past Christopher Lambert's police cruiser wrapped in purple bunting at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, where visitation services are being held today.

  • The prayer card for Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34. Lambert was killed Saturday after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on I-294 near Willow Road.

  • Flags are posted for Christopher Lambert at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Visitation services are going on for Lambert, who was killed Saturday while at the scene of a crash on I-294.

  • Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert

Family, friends and law enforcement officers from around the state are paying their respects to Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert during visitation services this afternoon at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington.

The five-year veteran of Illinois State Police District 15 was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle late Saturday afternoon after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on I-294 near Willow Road. He had been off duty and on his way home to Highland Park at the time.

Remembered as a devoted family man and a dedicated public servant, Lambert, 34, leaves behind his wife, Halley, their 1-year-old daughter and his parents, according to state police director Leo Schmitz, who praised the trooper for his dedication and service.

In a prepared statement, his family members said the Dayton, Ohio, native and an Army veteran "left the world in the way in which he lived: putting the well-being and happiness of those around him before his own."

Visitation services are scheduled to last until 8 p.m. with a walk-through by law enforcement representatives at 6 p.m. and a visit by Gov. J.B. Pritzker shortly after that.

Family members thanked law enforcement officers and thousands of people who expressed love and concern for the fallen officer and his family in a statement released through the Illinois State Police.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Lambert family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations or via mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, IL 62791.

