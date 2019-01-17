Major Metra UP West delays continue after pedestrian accident

Metra Union Pacific West Line trains are moving again this morning with heavy delays after a freight train struck a pedestrian west of Lombard near Finley Road and Crescent Boulevard, officials are reporting.

One track reopened around 10 a.m. though trains are still experiencing extensive delays and may incur more delays near the incident site, Metra said.

For much of the morning, outbound trains ended at Villa Park and then proceeded inbound. One track reopened around 8:45 a.m. to allow some inbound service west of Villa Park but was closed again to allow authorities to investigate.

For additional details or to check the delays, please visit the Metra website.