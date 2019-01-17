Major delays reported on Metra Union Pacific West Line

hello

Metra trains on the Union Pacific West Line are experiencing heavy delays this morning because a freight train struck a pedestrian west of Lombard, officials are reporting.

Officials posted on the Metra website that train movement has been halted near Lombard, and extensive delays are anticipated through the rest of the morning.

The duration of the delay is unknown, and customers should consider using the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Line this morning.

In addition, officials said all outbound trains will end at Villa Park and become an inbound train, making all stops to Chicago.

For additional details or to check the delays, please visit the Metra website.