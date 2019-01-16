 
Kane County

Yorkville woman found dead in Aurora apartment complex

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 1/16/2019 2:36 PM
hello

Aurora police have opened a death investigation after the body of a 29-year-old Yorkville woman was found Tuesday morning in the basement of an apartment on the city's west side.

Police said two maintenance men found the body of Kristina L. Davies about 10:30 a.m. while cleaning the basement of an apartment building on the 1300 block of Monomoy Street. Davies has never lived in the complex and police deemed her death "suspicious."

Preliminary autopsy results on Wednesday were inconclusive and authorities will wait for toxicology tests to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said the investigation is ongoing and he does not have additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 