Yorkville woman found dead in Aurora apartment complex

Aurora police have opened a death investigation after the body of a 29-year-old Yorkville woman was found Tuesday morning in the basement of an apartment on the city's west side.

Police said two maintenance men found the body of Kristina L. Davies about 10:30 a.m. while cleaning the basement of an apartment building on the 1300 block of Monomoy Street. Davies has never lived in the complex and police deemed her death "suspicious."

Preliminary autopsy results on Wednesday were inconclusive and authorities will wait for toxicology tests to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said the investigation is ongoing and he does not have additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500.