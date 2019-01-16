 
Winter storm watch issued for area starting Friday afternoon

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 1/17/2019 12:23 PM
  • A major snowstorm is expected to hit the area this weekend, bringing along more than 6 inches of snowfall to some areas of Chicago and the suburbs, the National Weather Service is reporting.

A major snowstorm is expected to hit the area this weekend, bringing 4-8 inches of snow to the area, the National Weather Service is reporting.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for the area, starting Friday afternoon and ending Saturday morning.

Meteorologists are forecasting a brief shot of light snow will hit today, before the snowstorm moves in late Friday afternoon.

Accumulating snow with gusty winds is expected into Saturday.

Hazardous conditions could make travel difficult during the storm.

Lake effect snow is possible with a continuation of blowing and drifting snow late Saturday into Sunday, officials said. After the snow moves out, bitter cold will move in late Saturday and linger into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits, with wind chills making it feel as low as -15.

