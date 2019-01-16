Winter storm warning starts this afternoon for suburbs

A major snowstorm is expected to hit the area this afternoon, bringing 5-9 inches of snow to the area, the National Weather Service is reporting.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the suburbs, starting today at 3 p.m. and ending at noon Saturday.

Accumulating snow with winds gusting to 30-35 mph is expected into Saturday.

Hazardous conditions could make travel difficult during the storm.

Lake effect snow is possible with a continuation of blowing and drifting snow late Saturday into Sunday, officials said.

Bitter cold will move in late Saturday and linger into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits, with wind chills making it feel as low as -15.