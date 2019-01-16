Snowstorm, bitter cold on the way

The first major snowstorm of the season is expected to hit the area this weekend, bringing along more than 6 inches of snowfall to some areas of Illinois, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Meteorologists are forecasting a brief shot of light snow will hit the area Thursday, before the snowstorm moves in Friday evening.

Accumulating snow with gusty winds is expected into Saturday.

Forecast models Wednesday night showed most of the area will receive more than 6 inches of snow.

Areas south of Chicago and north into Wisconsin are expected to pick up only 3-5 inches of snow.

Lake effect snow is possible with a continuation of blowing and drifting snow late Saturday into Sunday, officials said. After the snow moves out of the area, bitter cold will move in late Saturday and linger into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits, with wind chills making it feel as low as -15.