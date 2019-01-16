Harvest Bible Chapel founding pastor MacDonald taking sabbatical

hello

The founder and senior pastor of the Harvest Bible Chapel is taking a sabbatical from church operations in the Chicago area, the board of elders announced Wednesday, a week after the church dropped a defamation lawsuit against several critics.

Pastor James MacDonald will take "an indefinite sabbatical from all preaching and leadership" locally, but might continue to preach over the winter at the church in Naples, Florida, the elders' letter said.

Harvest Bible was founded in Rolling Meadows and has grown to include churches in Elgin, Niles, Aurora, Crystal Lake, Highland Park and Chicago.

The elders said the church is embarking upon "a peacemaking process that seeks both reconciliation and change where needed." That will include developing a team of "conciliators" to help guide a process of reaching out to people who have left the church or have complaints against its leaders and "asking God to enable us to confess our sins and make needed changes in our leadership."

The elders also pledged to examine the church's financial management and leadership and make "whatever changes are necessary to ensure that every area is being managed according to professional best practices and in a way that honors God."

In a statement from MacDonald posted with the elders' letter, MacDonald says he is "taking an indefinite sabbatical from all preaching and leadership," saying: "For a long time I have felt unequal to all but the preaching task at Harvest. I have battled cycles of injustice, hurt, anger, and fear which have wounded others without cause."

"I have carried great shame about this pattern in certain relationships that can only be called sin," he said.

The church announced a week ago it was dropping the lawsuit after a Cook County judge ruled against the church's request to keep some documents private. The church had sued Julie Roys of Carol Stream, Ryan and Melinda Mahoney of Wheaton, and Scott and Sarah Bryant of Geneva in October.

Ryan Mahoney and Scott Bryant write TheElephantsDebt.com website, and Roys is a freelance writer on Christianity, a blogger and a former radio show host.