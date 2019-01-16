Fire destroys home in Elgin

The fire call in the 300 block of Park Street in Elgin came in around 6:35 a.m. and firefighters started to leave the scene at 11 a.m. Courtesy Dan Symonds

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the second floor of the home in the 300 block of Park Street in Elgin, officials said. Courtesy Dan Symonds

No one was injured in a fire this morning that destroyed a single-family home in 300 block of Park Street in Elgin, Battalion Chief Rich Carter said. Courtesy Dan Symonds

No one was injured in a fire this morning that destroyed a home in Elgin, fire officials said.

A call came in at about 6:35 a.m. about a fire in a single-family home on the 300 block of Park Street, Battalion Chief Rich Carter said.

Firefighters found smoke on the first floor and determined the fire was in the basement, Carter said.

Within 10 to 15 minutes, the fire spread to the second floor of the home, Carter said.

The call was upgraded to a second-level box alarm and at least eight other fire departments assisted either at the scene or for station coverage, he said.

The residents of the home got out safely, and the American Red Cross was on the scene to assist them, he said.

The roof was caving on itself around 11 a.m., when fire crews started to clear the scene, Carter said.

The fire spread quickly because the older home didn't have "firestops," or wood planks placed horizontally between wall studs that slow down fire, he said.

"The studs in the wall ... they go from the basement to the attic with no firestops," he said. "When you get fire in the basement, it runs right up through the attic."

It takes much longer for heat to conduct through firestops, which give firefighters more time to put out fires, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown; fire investigators planned to go in as soon as the structure was deemed safe to enter, he said.