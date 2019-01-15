Northbrook man charged in Buffalo Grove sex assault

A 40-year-old Northbrook man faces up to 30 years in prison following his arrest last week on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in her Buffalo Grove home, police said Tuesday.

Anthony N. Lamonica turned himself in to investigators Friday, three days after the Lake County state's attorney's office approved two charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, police said. The charges are a felonies punishable by a mandatory six to 30 years in prison of Lamonica is found guilty.

According to police, the allegations date back to April 2018, when the woman agreed to go on a date with Lamonica. The woman told investigators she first met Lamonica on a dating app in 2017, then reconnected with him before the date.

After going out for dinner, Lamonica and the woman went back to her home, where the assault took place, according to authorities. Police said last week's arrest came after a nearly eight-month investigation.

Lamonica posted $50,000 bond and was released pending a Feb. 1 court date.