 
News

Geneva's 180-year-old Miller-Gully home hits the road

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/15/2019 5:32 PM
hello
  • The Miller-Gully House moves along East State Street.

      The Miller-Gully House moves along East State Street. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Miller-Gully House, built in 1839, moves east along State Street (Route 38) to the 800 block of East Side Drive in Geneva. The wide trailer required closing State Street's eastbound lanes and the interior westbound lane from Bennett Street (Route 25) to East Side Drive.

      The Miller-Gully House, built in 1839, moves east along State Street (Route 38) to the 800 block of East Side Drive in Geneva. The wide trailer required closing State Street's eastbound lanes and the interior westbound lane from Bennett Street (Route 25) to East Side Drive. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Adam and Heidi Gibbons watch the start of the move with their 8-year-old son, Toby. The Miller-Gully House, built in 1839, was moved from East State Street to the 800 block of East Side Drive in Geneva.

      Adam and Heidi Gibbons watch the start of the move with their 8-year-old son, Toby. The Miller-Gully House, built in 1839, was moved from East State Street to the 800 block of East Side Drive in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Heidi Gibbons and her 8-year-old son, Toby, walk ahead of their house along State Street (Route 38) Tuesday.

      Heidi Gibbons and her 8-year-old son, Toby, walk ahead of their house along State Street (Route 38) Tuesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • ComEd workers adjust power lines so the Miller-Gully House, built in 1839, can be moved along East Side Drive in Geneva.

      ComEd workers adjust power lines so the Miller-Gully House, built in 1839, can be moved along East Side Drive in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

One of the earliest houses built in Geneva has a new address after a painstaking move Tuesday.

The 180-year-old Miller-Gully House is sitting on beams resting on a new foundation on East Side Drive, about 1½ miles from where it was built in 1839.

It cost Heidi and Adam Gibbons about $80,000 to move the two-story house, which they bought for $2. That does not include the cost of the lot, which they purchased in 2014, or of restoring the house.

And the couple won't even live in it. They already have a home, an old historical one, elsewhere in Geneva. They just hated seeing the empty house, at the top of a hill leading to downtown Geneva, fall into disrepair over the past 11 years. When a developer bought the site and offered the house to anybody willing to move it, they quickly stepped up.

"Something he (Adam) was so passionate about, I support," Heidi Gibbons said Tuesday. "He just wants to save all things old."

The house was built for Hendrick Miller in 1839, for $17 and 20 bushels of wheat. The first occupants were John, Ann and Susan Dunn. There was once a distillery on the site.

Homeopathic physician J.B. Gully bought it during the Civil War.

It was designated a local landmark in 1981.

The house was lifted off its foundation in October, but there were some delays in finalizing the permits for the move.

Mover Robert Hallet of R.J. Hallet House Moving Co. of Beloit, Wisconsin, said the house -- which is missing siding where a wing was removed -- is one of the oldest he has moved. "It may look ugly, but it is in good shape," he said. He marveled at its construction: It is so old, it has beams of hand-hewn oak. And he noticed saw marks on the siding that indicate how old it is, because the lumber was cut with a reciprocating saw action, not a circular saw.

Spectators included Nancy Hill of Batavia, whose uncle Bob Smith lived in the house for several decades until he died in 2001. Smith was a public works director and a deputy fire chief for Geneva, she said.

"It was a showplace when Bob and (his wife) Geri lived there," she said. Her uncle, who restored antiques, worked on the house. Under subsequent owners, some of the items in the house, such as a banister, were removed, she said.

The move took several hours longer than expected. Gibbons said ComEd became concerned about lifting an internet/cable television service line into the electromagnetic field generated by a ComEd electrical line on East Side. So the movers had to wait for a ComEd crew to come out and cut power to the electrical line.

The Gibbonses have to install a sill plate on top of the new foundation before the house can be lowered into place. A new wing will replace the one that was removed. Salvaged windows and trim will be reinstalled, Adam Gibbons said.

They hope to sell the house, ultimately, to a buyer who will finish renovations with historic preservation in mind.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 