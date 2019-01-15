Elgin man used a dating app to find robbery victim, police say

An Elgin man accused of robbery used a dating app to find a victim, officials said.

Steven L. Ward Jr., 19, of the 200 block of North Crystal Avenue, has been charged with one count of felony robbery, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. If found guilty, he could face four to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say Ward arranged to meet someone he'd contacted through a dating app on Jan. 9. When the victim showed up, Ward pulled out a BB pistol, threatened the man and took his iPhone, according to the release. Ward's bail was set at $50,000 on Friday.