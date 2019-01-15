Billy Idol to headline Ribfest's opening night in Naperville

Billy Idol is set to play in Naperville this summer as the first headlining performer announced for the Exchange Club of Naperville's "Last Nights at Knoch" during Ribfest 2019.

Idol's concert is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, during the 32nd annual Fourth of July weekend festival.

Tickets starting at $35 are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ribfest.net.

Known as one of the early pioneers of punk rock, the English-born Idol has scored hits such as "Dancing With Myself," "Rebel Yell," "Mony Mony," "White Wedding," "Eyes Without A Face," "Flesh For Fantasy" and "Cradle of Love." Nine of his songs have reached Top-40 status in the U.S., and his eight studio albums have spanned the decades from "Billy Idol" and "Rebel Yell" in 1982 and 1983 to "Kings & Queens of the Underground" in 2014.

"Billy Idol has always been ahead of his time. He's unique and talented, and this is his first performance at Ribfest," said Pete Paulsen, co-chairman of this year's celebration. "We're planning for a big night."

Idol's performance is scheduled to come on opening night of what will be the final Ribfest in Knoch Park. The event is set to run July 3-6 at 724 S. West St. near downtown Naperville.

But with park improvements planned, including a new softball field and likely a synthetic turf field for sports such as soccer and lacrosse, Naperville Park District has informed Ribfest organizers last summer that the festival must find a new site for 2020 and beyond.

Exchange Club leaders say they're working on securing a new 2020 location by this spring. Roughly 10 sites are in consideration, including the DuPage County fairgrounds in Wheaton, and properties in Bolingbrook, Oswego and Romeoville.