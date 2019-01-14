'Very, very sad scene': 25 dogs rescued but 25-30 killed in kennel fire near West Chicago

hello

Twenty-five dogs were rescued Monday from a fire at D & D Kennels near West Chicago, but as many as 30 others died in the blaze, authorities said.

DuPage County sheriff's officials said a patrol deputy spotted the fire around 5:30 a.m. and immediately went into the building at 2N441 County Farm Road to save as many animals as possible.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but it is being investigated by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force, authorities said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found heavy fire pouring out of second-floor windows of the two-story building, Carol Stream Fire District Chief Bob Hoff said.

The building, which had attached kennels on either side, was housing roughly 50 pit-bull rescues. Firefighters saved 25 dogs, but the others -- most housed in cages in the main building -- perished.

"A lot of them were in cages," Hoff said. "Some were tied up, and (it was) just a very, very sad scene."

Firefighters were able to corral the dogs they rescued on the north side of the property. Three firefighters were treated for dog bites; two suffered puncture wounds to the hands and another was bitten on the lip, Hoff said.

"The dogs were so crazy because of the fire," Hoff said. "The dogs were fighting each other trying to bite the firemen. It was pretty crazy for a while."

The dogs on the second floor couldn't be saved because of the volume of fire, Hoff said.

"It was too well involved in fire to get up there to even let them out of the cages," he said.

The building was deemed uninhabitable and boarded up by Monday afternoon.

"We went in, and the firefighters removed all of the remains of the dogs and turned them over to DuPage animal control," Hoff said. "Just a bad day."

The kennel's owner apparently was not in town, but a caretaker was at the scene, Hoff said.

"I don't believe he was there when the fire started," he said. "I believe he was somewhere else, because if he was there, I don't know how he would have gotten out because of the fire conditions."

Officials with DuPage County Animal Services said they were called to the kennel at 5:50 a.m. to assist with the displaced animals. They said they took 22 dogs to their shelter for housing and are working with West Chicago authorities to locate any dogs believed to be on the loose. Anyone who sees a stray dog is asked to call 911.

A few of the rescued dogs, which are mostly adult pit bull types, sustained minor injuries and have been treated for their wounds.

The dogs were either owned by the rescue run out of D & D Kennels or being housed for a third-party rescue at the facility, so none will be available for fostering.

With the addition of the dogs, however, DuPage County Animal Services is now at capacity and officials said they hope animals in its existing population can be adopted or fostered to make room.

D & D Kennel, owned by Garrett Mercado, is currently licensed under a new name, "The Bully Life Animal Services," Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert said. It is a licensed kennel operator.

The last routine inspection was done on Sept. 20 and the facility passed, she said.

County Farm Road was closed to all traffic north of North Avenue and south of Jefferson Street for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze.