House move means lane, road closures Tuesday in Geneva

A historic house will be moved Tuesday in Geneva, necessitating lane closures on State Street and East Side Drive.

The move is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at 122 E. State (Route 38), weather permitting. Both eastbound lanes and the interior westbound lane will be closed from Bennett Street (Route 25) to East Side for at least 20 minutes, according to a news release from the city. One utility line will be temporarily removed.

All lanes of East Side will be shut down, from State to Division Street, to move the building to 822 East Side, just north of Good Templar Park. The road closure will be longer, as several overhead utility lines will be moved, and the truck positions the trailer for removal of the house.

The Miller-Gully House was built in 1839. It is been vacant about 11 years.

A developer has purchased the State Street property, and sold the house for $2 to local historian Adam Gibbons.