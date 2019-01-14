 
Carol Stream man killed in Hanover Park collision

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/14/2019 4:34 PM
Hanover Park police are investigating a head-on collision Saturday morning that killed a 35-year-old Carol Stream man who was driving with his 12-year-old son.

Jason Moore of Carol Stream was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was taken after the collision that occurred about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 12 on County Farm Road north of Lawrence Avenue.

Moore's son and the driver of the other vehicle -- an 18-year-old Streamwood man -- also suffered multiple injuries in the crash and were taken to hospitals.

The Cook County medical examiner's office determined Moore died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Hanover Park police said officers responding to the crash determined that a northbound silver Subaru Impreza driven by the 18-year-old Streamwood man collided with Moore's southbound red Kia Soul.

The DuPage Crash Accident Reconstruction Task Force is assisting Hanover Park police with the ongoing investigation.

