Carol Stream fire closes County Farm Road

County Farm Road is closed to all traffic north of North Avenue and south of Jefferson Street in Carol Stream as firefighters battle a blaze at a commercial structure.

The fire, reported at 5:30 a.m. today, is under control, authorities said, and there are no reports on injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force. Authorities said more information will become available by noon today.