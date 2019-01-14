Carol Stream fire closes County Farm Road
Updated 1/14/2019 8:15 AM
hello
County Farm Road is closed to all traffic north of North Avenue and south of Jefferson Street in Carol Stream as firefighters battle a blaze at a commercial structure.
The fire, reported at 5:30 a.m. today, is under control, authorities said, and there are no reports on injuries.
The fire is under investigation by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force. Authorities said more information will become available by noon today.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.