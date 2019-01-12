 
Light snow accumulating in Chicago area; heavier snow south

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/12/2019 3:44 PM
  • Spinout accidents on the slick, snow-covered roads like this one at Route 59 and Montgomery Road in Aurora greeted drivers all across the Chicago area on Saturday morning.

      Spinout accidents on the slick, snow-covered roads like this one at Route 59 and Montgomery Road in Aurora greeted drivers all across the Chicago area on Saturday morning. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Danielle Forrest of South Elgin enjoys the snow while sledding with her son Caden Holmstrom, 6, Saturday at Wing Park in Elgin.

      Danielle Forrest of South Elgin enjoys the snow while sledding with her son Caden Holmstrom, 6, Saturday at Wing Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Stella Dubiel, 6, gets a very much appreciated piggyback ride from her father Matt as the snow starts to pile up in Aurora. They live in Naperville and were heading to the girls basketball game at Waubonsie Valley High School.

      Stella Dubiel, 6, gets a very much appreciated piggyback ride from her father Matt as the snow starts to pile up in Aurora. They live in Naperville and were heading to the girls basketball game at Waubonsie Valley High School. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Bella, a Chihuahua/pug mix rescue dog, does her best to tolerate the snow and cold inside the coat of Charles Ongena, her owner, of Gurnee at a winter festival at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday.

      Bella, a Chihuahua/pug mix rescue dog, does her best to tolerate the snow and cold inside the coat of Charles Ongena, her owner, of Gurnee at a winter festival at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Snow ranging from little to no accumulation near Wisconsin to several inches in the south suburbs was falling through the evening in the Chicago area, the National Weather Service reported.

There was a Winter Weather Advisory in effect along and south of I-88, where heavier amounts of snow are falling.

While the area had a major snowstorm shortly after Thanksgiving, snow since then has been rare. Drivers getting used to its return were involved in some fender benders, while youngsters headed to the hills with their sleds to enjoy the upside of the change in the weather.

