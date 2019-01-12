Light snow accumulating in Chicago area; heavier snow south

Snow ranging from little to no accumulation near Wisconsin to several inches in the south suburbs was falling through the evening in the Chicago area, the National Weather Service reported.

There was a Winter Weather Advisory in effect along and south of I-88, where heavier amounts of snow are falling.

While the area had a major snowstorm shortly after Thanksgiving, snow since then has been rare. Drivers getting used to its return were involved in some fender benders, while youngsters headed to the hills with their sleds to enjoy the upside of the change in the weather.