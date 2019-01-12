 
Gurnee Frosty Fest takes the sting out of winter

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/12/2019 4:20 PM
  • A horse-drawn carriage brings passengers back to the Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday in the snow.

      A horse-drawn carriage brings passengers back to the Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday in the snow.

  • Annette McNeely, of Green Valley Dog Drivers, brings a team in across the practice tee at Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday. The sled dog organization uses rescue dogs and serves as a teaching facility across northern Illinois.

      Annette McNeely, of Green Valley Dog Drivers, brings a team in across the practice tee at Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday. The sled dog organization uses rescue dogs and serves as a teaching facility across northern Illinois.

  • Live ice sculpting and a mini-putt green on ice were part of the fun at Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday.

      Live ice sculpting and a mini-putt green on ice were part of the fun at Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday.

  • Iza Kramer, 6, right, is helped by her mother Eva Kramer of Grayslake as she carves her name is an ice wall at the Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday.

      Iza Kramer, 6, right, is helped by her mother Eva Kramer of Grayslake as she carves her name is an ice wall at the Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday.

If you're going to live here in January, you may as well make the most of it.

And people were doing just that in weather that was appropriately wintery but not horrible during Gurnee Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club.

The free event included the kind of activities that can make you think winter isn't so bad: ice Sculpting, horse-drawn carriage rides, dog-sled demonstrations, sledding, s'mores, hot cocoa and winter games.

