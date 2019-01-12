Gurnee Frosty Fest takes the sting out of winter

If you're going to live here in January, you may as well make the most of it.

And people were doing just that in weather that was appropriately wintery but not horrible during Gurnee Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club.

The free event included the kind of activities that can make you think winter isn't so bad: ice Sculpting, horse-drawn carriage rides, dog-sled demonstrations, sledding, s'mores, hot cocoa and winter games.