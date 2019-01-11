Police: Gurnee resident shot Waukegan man trying to rob him

A Waukegan man was shot in the leg when the man he was trying to rob at gunpoint pulled out his own handgun and fired three shots, Waukegan police said Friday in a news release.

Police said the robbery victim, a 30-year-old man from Gurnee, told officers that he was using the selling app "Let Go" and agreed to meet Lawrence Dye, 20, of Waukegan, to sell him property.

When they met about 1 p.m. Thursday near Fulton Street and Ninth Avenue, Dye, who was accompanied by another man, displayed a handgun and demanded the property, police said.

The victim, who holds a concealed carry permit, pulled out his own handgun and fired three rounds, hitting Dye in the leg. The second suspect ran away. Dye's handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Dye, who was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

People who are looking for a safe location to exchange property can use the Waukegan Police Department, 101 N. West St., 24 hours a day, police said.