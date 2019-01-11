Police: Gurnee man shoots Waukegan man trying to rob him

A Waukegan man was shot in the leg when the man he was trying to rob at gunpoint pulled out his own handgun and fired three shots, Waukegan police said Friday in a news release.

Police said the robbery victim, a 30-year-old man from Gurnee, told officers that he was using the selling app "Let Go" and agreed to meet Lawrence Dye, 20, of Waukegan, to sell him property.

When they met at about 1 p.m. Thursday near Fulton Street and 9th Avenue, Dye, who was accompanied by another black man, displayed a handgun and demanded the property, police said.

The victim, who holds a valid concealed carry permit, pulled out his own handgun and fired three rounds, hitting Dye in the leg. The second suspect fled on foot. Dye's handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Dye, who was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

People who are looking for a safe location to exchange property use the Waukegan Police Department, 101 N. West St., 24 hours a day, police said.