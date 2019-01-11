 
News

Golfers brave cold to compete in Chilly Open in Arlington Heights

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 1/12/2019 1:12 PM
  • Rudy Brieschenk of Arlington Heights, with grandson Charlie Toussaint, 14, plays in the Chilly Open for the 19th time Saturday. Also at the event at Arlington Lakes Golf Club were grandsons Brady Toussaint, 16, and Cody Toussaint, 10, of Arlington Heights.

  • Jan Froberg of Mount Prospect hits her putt by getting her ball into the painted ring during the Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club in Arlington Heights Saturday.

  • Tim Watts of Mount Prospect walks alongside the frozen water hazard where his ball landed during the Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club in Arlington Heights Saturday. He dropped a new ball from the adjacent grassy area and played on.

  • A ball rests on the icy water hazard during the Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club in Arlington Heights Saturday.

  • Bob Schultz of Arlington Heights gets ready to tee off during the Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club in Arlington Heights Saturday.

Golfers Saturday morning at the Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club in Arlington Heights faced freezing temperatures and the impending threat of falling snow.

Rudy Brieschenk of Arlington Heights played the course with three of his grandsons. The ground and the water hazards were frozen, but for him, it's an annual event not to be missed.

"I've played in the Chilly Open for 19 years," he said. "One year, the snow was up to our knees. We (each) started out with six of the florescent green balls and by the fifth or sixth hole we had lost all the balls in the snow. Once, my son, who now lives in Arizona, brought cigars and we couldn't get the cigars to light it was so cold."

It's not that golf is his favorite pastime. "The last time I played golf was last year's Chilly Open," he said. The event, for golfers of all ages, included a round of golf, a raffle ticket with a chance to win a prize and a bottomless pot of hot chili. Hot coffee, cold beer and hot chocolate were available and prizes are awarded to the top players.

