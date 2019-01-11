Feder: WTTW to air 'Disco King of Skokie' tonight
Updated 1/11/2019 6:30 AM
"The Disco King of Skokie" -- the title of a documentary premiering tonight on WTTW-Channel 11 -- is no exaggeration, Robert Feder writes.
Starting in the late 1970s, no one ruled the teen and young-adult social scene on the North Shore and throughout the suburbs like Carey Weiman.
Directed by Ken Goldstein, the film recounts Weiman's remarkable rise as a young entrepreneur who pioneered the concept of the mobile DJ. "The Disco King of Skokie" airs at 10:30 tonight on the public television station.
