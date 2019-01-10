Ingleside man charged with juvenile sex abuse:

A 39-year-old Ingleside man is charged with sexually abusing a juvenile, authorities said Thursday. The Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Steven M. Klubertanz, of the 35500 block of North Sunnyside Avenue, on Jan. 9 in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, authorities said. Klubertanz is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a juvenile, authorities said. An investigation by Lake County sheriff's detectives determined Klubertanz sexually abused the juvenile in Ingleside between June and December 2017, authorities said. Klubertanz remains in a jail in Juneau County, Wisconsin, where he is awaiting an extradition hearing.