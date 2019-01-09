Schneider appointed to powerful House Ways & Means

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider has been appointed to serve on the influential House Committee on Ways & Means for the 116th Congress.

The committee, the oldest of the Congress, is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. It exercises broad jurisdiction over health care, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, trade and other issues.

Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, said the issues that matter to the 10th District families he represents "run through the heart of this Committee's jurisdiction. I also plan to use this new position to work to fix the punishing restriction on the State and Local Tax Deduction which has hit Tenth District communities particularly hard."

House Ways and Means is one of four exclusive committees, meaning members may not serve on more than one without a waiver.