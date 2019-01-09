 
Politics

Schneider appointed to powerful House Ways & Means

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/9/2019 5:59 PM
hello
  • Brad Schneider

    Brad Schneider

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider has been appointed to serve on the influential House Committee on Ways & Means for the 116th Congress.

The committee, the oldest of the Congress, is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. It exercises broad jurisdiction over health care, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, trade and other issues.

Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, said the issues that matter to the 10th District families he represents "run through the heart of this Committee's jurisdiction. I also plan to use this new position to work to fix the punishing restriction on the State and Local Tax Deduction which has hit Tenth District communities particularly hard."

House Ways and Means is one of four exclusive committees, meaning members may not serve on more than one without a waiver.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 