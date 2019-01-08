 
News

High winds today, cold coming Wednesday

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 1/8/2019 10:27 AM
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Chicago area from 11 a.m. today until 9 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com.

Wind gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph could make road travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

And after the wind comes the cold, with temperatures in the 20s Wednesday and dropping into the teens Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

