High winds today, cold coming Wednesday

hello

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Chicago area from 11 a.m. today until 9 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com.

Wind gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph could make road travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

And after the wind comes the cold, with temperatures in the 20s Wednesday and dropping into the teens Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.