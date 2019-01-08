Des Plaines toughens tobacco ordinance to ban possession under 21

hello

Des Plaines is joining a small number of fellow suburbs in raising the age for possession of tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. The city also is banning the sale of such products to anyone under 21. AP File Photo, 2018

Des Plaines has joined a growing list of Illinois towns that have increased the age to purchase tobacco and nicotine products from 18 to 21.

But the city council also voted unanimously Monday to join a far smaller number of municipalities that have outlawed possession of those products to people under age 21. The new ordinance requires a second vote of approval expected later this month.

Alderman debated briefly about whether to change the proposed ordinance to include a ban on possession -- not just the sale and purchase -- of tobacco and nicotine products.

"The question is how strong a statement we want to make on the topic," 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester said. "From where I sit and where I stand, I'd like to make the strongest statement possible."

Across the state, 32 municipalities have voted increase the age to purchase tobacco and nicotine products such as e-cigarettes to 21. Towns in the Northwest suburbs that have passed similar measures include Arlington Heights, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village and Hoffman Estates.

However, only Lake Zurich and Deerfield have passed ordinances to further restrict possession.

Similar to the other towns that have hiked the age restriction, Des Plaines officials are focused on reducing vaping use among middle and high school students.

Police Chief Bill Kushner said banning possession could make the new ordinance more difficult to enforce, but officers would enforce it to the best of their ability. He pointed out that an 18-year-old could legally purchase tobacco products in another town but be in violation of the law if he possesses them in Des Plaines.

"Every municipality on the face of the planet can pass ordinances to limit the ingestion of hazardous chemicals by people who do so willingly, but unless the individuals want to stop, they're not going to stop," Kushner said.

Under the ordinance, a store owner caught selling tobacco or nicotine products to someone underage will be fined $750.

An underage person found in violation of the ordinance will be fined $250. First-time offenders and students at a school in Des Plaines will be given the option to complete an education program rather than pay the fine. The student would need to pay for the cost of the program.