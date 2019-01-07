Preckwinkle returning all money raised at Burke's house

Following a drumbeat of negative press tying her to federally charged Alderman Ed Burke, Cook County Board President and mayoral contender Toni Preckwinkle said she is returning all of the $116,000 she raised at Burke's house in January 2018.

Crucially, she is also stripping Burke of his power to help get judges elected to the bench, removing him as chair of the Cook County Democratic Party's judicial slating committee. She also called on him to resign from the City Council and as the 14th Ward's Democratic committeeman.

"I won't have my name dragged through the mud," Preckwinkle said in her email Sunday.

